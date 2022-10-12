Officials in Union County are once again inviting residents to help shape county initiatives and priorities for the next decade and beyond.
They are seeking residents’ participation on a new comprehensive plan, just as they did in 2009. A comprehensive plan helps the county and the communities within it prepare for the future by outlining strategic long-term visions.
“A comprehensive plan is not a law or regulation,” explains Shawn McLaughlin, Union County’s planning and economic development director. “It is a blueprint for the future that decision-makers can use as a guide. The plan is also used to identify priorities for action and is considered by agencies when considering permit or grant funding applications.”
The comprehensive plan adopted in 2009, titled “Cultivating Community: A Plan for Union County’s Future,” includes visions for natural and agriculture resources; land use; housing; economic development; transportation; cultural, historic and recreational resources; community facilities; utilities and energy conservation.
It outlines 85 countywide action items, and dozens of other initiatives in each of three county regions — eastern, central and western. Each action item is assigned a priority level (high, medium, low) to help establish an order for implementation.
The new planning process, to be completed over the next 12 to 15 months, provides a unique opportunity for local residents to offer their visions, ideas, views or concerns.
It begins with a postcard that will be mailed to each household with instructions on how to participate in an online survey.
“The survey is your chance to voice your opinions on local government issues that matter to you,” said Donald Bowman, chairman of the Union County Planning Commission.
McLaughlin noted that there will be “multiple opportunities for residents to be involved, so everyone that is interested in the county’s future should participate and let their local and county officials know what they feel is important for the next 10 to 20 years.”
The possibilities for the 42,625 people who live in Union County are vast. The comprehensive planning process will be completed in four phases — taking stock of existing conditions, visions, plan development, and final reviews. Throughout the process, the involvement of residents will be valuable.
The postcard invitations and instructions should be arriving at residents’ homes this month and the online survey will be open through the end of this year,
For more information on the Union County planning process, including how to become involved or receive updates, visit the project webpage at www.unioncountyplan.org, call 570-524-3840 or email the planning staff at lrussell@unionco.org.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.