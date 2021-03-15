It’s invigorating when comments in passing or at a water cooler turn into something bigger.
A hallway conversation between teacher June Heeter and school nurse Deann Kinsey about a Geisinger nurse’s struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic grew into a Danville Area School District-wide movement — the Geisinger Appreciation Project — involving potentially every student and teacher in every building.
“(Deann) knew that I loved doing things to connect the school to the community,” said Heeter, a first-grade teacher. “So, I jumped on board with the idea of collecting snacks for Geisinger health care and service workers and sending them up there to lift their spirits at a time where they are working so hard and putting their lives at risk for us.”
The idea was shared with Primary School Principal Amy Willoughby who alerted Superintendent Ricki Boyle.
District officials are working to add community service into the curriculum and other activities, so the district-wide expansion was a perfect fit from Boyle’s perspective.
“This project teaches many lessons including, empathy, service, giving and kindness,” Boyle said.
There have been many stories told and there will be many more stories told in the weeks and years ahead about America’s health care heroes during this historic time: Deep mask lines indented on faces; countless hours worked; watching helplessly as some patients deteriorate and die; throwing clothes in the washer and showering before sharing a much-needed hug with families at home.
At Danville, many students’ parents, aunts, uncles, siblings and friends’ parents are the subjects of those stories. They witness it every day.
For the young students, Heeter said, it’s a struggle to grasp the concept of a global pandemic and its toll on society and hospital workers — but they do understand kindness, love and sickness.
“We are showing the health care workers we are supporting them with kindness and love, like they show to us when we’re sick,” Heeter said. “To let them know that we care for them. The kids embraced that.”
This month’s collection is at Liberty Valley Intermediate School. The middle school will collect donations in April and the high school will take its turn in May. Donations can be sent with students or dropped off at the schools.
The project gives parents the opportunity to show appreciation to family, friends and neighbors in the health care field, teach students about the importance of community service, giving and kindness and support the school district.
That was some hallway talk.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard and News Editor Eric Pehowic.