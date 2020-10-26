So nice to be lectured by Ken Young (Oct. 17), long-time supporter of the one who, hopefully, has become our prematurely lame duck president. In quintessential Republican balderdash, he ignores and disrespects the spirit of our country’s revolutionary beginnings, and implicitly concludes that the rules for the republic formed post-revolution from the failed Articles of Confederation are pretty much set in stone.
In his America, there is no room in the resulting and most decidedly “pre-democratic” republic for a “more perfect union,” nor for those to the left of him whom he spins as “festering” with a misguided reaction to what to him is a faultless system. Rather than exercising rights presumably secured to them, they must wage a “rearguard” attack over the loss of the presidency by a “left wing” candidate in 2016.
The history of our nation reveals that the oft-amended Constitution, which truly was a revolutionary document back in 1787, was not without flaws. The republic so formed recognized as hunky-dory the perpetuation of slavery, along with the novel right to vote, so long as you were (1) not a woman, (2) owned real estate, and (3) were white. It was the result of a lot of negotiation, or what may well be characterized as “horse-trading,” pretty much keeping political power within a close-knit group, laying the foundation for a distribution of power in undeniably antidemocratic ways. It was most successful in insuring that those with power would retain power, albeit with some important concessions (like the Bill of Rights and the capacity to amend).
Realizing a democracy based on the noble principle that all are created equal is “not” something we yet have achieved as a nation. What we do have are the needless complications of the Electoral College and mischief flowing from the combined under-representation of more populated and over-representation of less populated states in the Senate. The ideal of a one-person, one vote democracy is also antithetical to the concepts of gerrymandering and voter suppression, both strategies successfully employed by the party of the PLD president under the power-mongering stewardship of Mitch McConnell (who, with a Senate based on decidedly minority popular-vote support, because it could, both blocked judicial nominations of President Obama, including centrist Judge Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court, and which, on the other hand, has packed the federal courts with hundreds of judges picked specifically to perpetuate the values of the minority in control rather than reflect the attitudes and beliefs of the public at large.)
The undue rush to confirm Amy Coney Barrett flows from the underlying desperation of an out-of-touch minority to retain control. It is the Republicans’ own extreme hypocrisy, by insisting on doing what they “can,” rather than what they formerly preached or what they “should,” that has paved the way for discussions about what the popular majority may do to burst the minority power bubble.
Unlike what Mr. Young would have you believe, it is neither festering nor rearguard, but rather, mainstream aspiration to enjoy the promise of democracy we have yet to achieve.
Joe DeCristopher lives in Lewisburg.