In his July 20 letter, Robert Beck parrots Trumpublican lies about Black Lives Matter activism, further indicting himself by misusing the Bible in an effort to support his fallacies. Looters and BLM activists are two different groups. “Defund the police” means withhold funding allowing police misconduct, police racism, police militarization, and police getting away with murder as they hide behind their corrupt unions.
When disempowered and marginalized people believe they have been treated unjustly, they will rise up in protest. Protests include public assemblies of righteous anger.
Whenever people gather in righteous anger to demand reform, unscrupulous sorts will take advantage of the crowds to commit crimes including looting and vandalism. Those in power and the bigots who collude with them will use these crimes to dismiss, condemn, and further marginalize those who righteously demand reform.
If we want to prevent the looting, riots, and vandalism that follows peaceful demonstrations, we must promote equitable justice by reforming the way we implement government power.
Erik Viker,
Selinsgrove