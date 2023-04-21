I find it so sad that The Daily Item’s choice of a special feature is to promote perversion.
God does give us the right to live our lives the way we want, whether to accept Him or reject Him. In Deuteronomy Chapter 22, Verse 5, it says “A woman shall not wear anything that pertains to a man, nor shall a man put on a woman’s garment, for all who do so are an abomination to the Lord your God.”
I would have much preferred to have seen that beautiful Albright Church torn down and dismantled rather than have it desecrated with drag queen shows.
You would think our civic leaders could think of something better to promote than drag queens. All of you Christians should be outraged at The Daily Item for this glorification of perversion not only in our community but in our country.
Would we not be better served if The Daily Item promoted morality?
Rita Campbell,
Sunbury