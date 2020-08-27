This is in response to Joe Kantz’s “Changed my mind about Trump” letter that appeared in The Daily Item on Aug. 18.
We live in America and our democracy allows Joe Kantz to vote for whomever he chooses. Where I feel compelled to disagree is when Mr. Kantz says that our current president, Donald J. Trump, has done more to support those of us with Christian values than any other president.
The first example Mr. Kantz gives is tax cuts. The facts are that the wealthiest 25 percent of Americans got 52.2 percent of the benefits and the bottom 25 percent got 3 percent. The largest tax refunds were to people with earnings of $200,000 a year. That is not a Christian value.
Mr. Kantz said that Mr. Trump kept his campaign promises. The fact is that the president diverted Department of Defense funds to build a wall across our southern border that never got built. That is not a Christian value. Mr. Trump said that immigrants from Norway are welcome, but not Black and brown people, especially people from “(expletive deleted) countries.” That is not a Christian value.
Mr. Kantz said that Mr. Trump has helped businesses to grow and has created more jobs. The facts are that Mr. Trump called this pandemic a hoax, said it would be over by April or when the weather got warm. He suggested that injecting bleach might be a good idea. There has never been a federal plan to prevent thousands of people from dying and millions of people from losing their jobs and their businesses. That is not a Christian value.
Joe Kantz invoked the name of George Soros, a Jewish man hated by conspiracy believers, as a dog whistle for anti-Semitism. That is not a Christian value.
Mr. Kantz supports the president’s efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act which would cause 20 million Americans to lose their health care with no coherent plan to replace it. That is not a Christian value.
In the Christian church that I attend, we are open and affirming. We believe that all of us are children of God who deserve respect and inclusion. I challenge all of us over the next 10 weeks to do two things. The first is to read, watch and listen to a diversity of news sources so that we get a variety of information. Watch the public broadcasting stations that simply report the news with very little commentary or personal opinion and truly think about what is happening in our country.
The second would be to examine basic Christian values such as “love your neighbor as yourself,” “in as much as you’ve done it unto the least of these my brothers and sister, you’ve done it unto me” or simply read the Beatitudes. Let’s ask ourselves what it looks like to “take care of the widows and orphans, feed the hungry, clothe the naked, visit the prisons.” And then think deeply about our own moral values.
Do we believe in equality and justice and compassion? If the answer is “yes,” let’s ask ourselves which of the two presidential candidates best reflects those values in the way he lives his life, in how he treats other people, and in how he has governed. And then let’s all search our souls and vote for the man who best reflects the values we hold most dear.
Raven Rudnitsky lives in Selinsgrove.