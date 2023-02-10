In a press release, sent out after a recent meeting with Gov. Josh Shapiro’s nominees to oversee the state’s Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, State Sen. Gene Yaw said he left feeling optimistic.
Standing out in the statement was this line: “We agree we can advance policies that promote energy development and protect our environment. They are not mutually exclusive.”
This week, in a meeting with The Daily Item’s editorial board, Yaw elaborated further, noting that Pennsylvanians shouldn’t feel the need to apologize for the abundant and diverse energy portfolio available. The fact is, Pennsylvania can be an energy driver and environmental leader makes sense if the rules are properly in place and then followed or enforced.
“We shouldn’t have to apologize for being an energy-rich state,” Yaw said. “We have extensive environmental controls in place. If your state doesn’t have those, well it’s tough to be you.”
According to an analysis of the state’s energy resources, conducted in November by the U.S. Energy and Information Association:
n Pennsylvania is second only to Texas in natural gas reserves. The state’s proved reserves more than quadrupled from 2011 to 2020 because of natural gas development in the Marcellus Shale.
n Pennsylvania is the third-largest coal-producing state in the nation, after Wyoming and West Virginia.
n Pennsylvania is the third-largest producer of electricity in the nation and sends the most electricity to other states.
n In 2021, wind energy was Pennsylvania’s largest source of renewable electricity generation.
n Pennsylvania ranks among the top dozen states in the amount of electricity generated from biomass resources, and biomass-fueled facilities accounted for about one-fifth of the state’s renewable generation in 2021.
That is diversity and availability. And, as Yaw said, with appropriate enforcement of existing laws, while also understanding the need to adapt rules as these industries evolve, energy production and serving the environment can both happen.
Tangentially echoing Gov. Josh Shapiro’s call to speed up the process to push businesses without bogging down in permits and regulations, Yaw said the state Department of Environmental Protection needs to find ways to become more efficient in responding to permit requests.
“We can live with the environmental regulations, just tell me what they are,” Yaw said business owners tell him. “We can deal with regulations. What we can’t deal with are delays.”
There are times when delays are necessary, to ensure environmental protection and understand the long-term implications of a project. Producing energy, ensuring that the commonwealth can lead the way, can be done in a timely, lucrative and environmentally safe way if everyone is pulling in the same direction.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.