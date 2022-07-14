Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro stood just a few feet from the start-finish line at the Pocono Raceway this week to highlight the commonwealth’s Drug Take Back program, an effort designed to make it easier for residents to properly dispose of unused prescription medications, so they don’t fall into the wrong hands.
The Pocono Raceway is facilitating a prescription drug take-back program during a big NASCAR race weekend set for July 22 through 24. Race fans can take their unneeded prescription drugs to the track to safely dispose of them.
It’s the same program that operates every day at about two dozen Drug Take Back drop-off locations in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
“For so many people, opioid addiction starts at home, taking pills from the family medicine cabinet or from a friend’s leftover prescription,” Shapiro said during his visit to the raceway on Wednesday. “By providing people with a safe, easy way to dispose of their expired and unwanted prescriptions, we’re protecting our communities and saving lives.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs notes that many young people who misuse prescription drugs take them from medicine cabinets. “Keeping unused opioids or other common drugs of misuse in a medicine cabinet is no longer safe or responsible,” the department writes.
The department urges residents to lock up all medications that could be accessed by other people, don’t share medications with anyone or take someone else’s medications, and safely dispose of unused or unwanted medications.
The Drug Take Back program accepts over-the-counter medications, prescription medications, prescription patches, prescription ointments and vitamins. It does not accept hydrogen peroxide, compressed cylinders or aerosols like those used for asthma inhalers, medications containing iodine, thermometers, alcohol or illicit drugs such as marijuana, heroin, LSD and others.
Medications for disposal should be left in their original bottle or packaging, with labels showing personal information removed, or placed inside a sealed container such as a plastic bottle or zip-lock bag.
These items can then be dropped off at designated locations, including:
Montour County: CareSite Pharmacy on Woodbine Lane, Danville; Geisinger Medical Center, Danville; Montour County Courthouse, Danville.
Northumberland County: Northumberland County Sheriff’s office, Sunbury; the Coal Township, Milton, Mount Carmel, Mount Carmel Township, Ralpho Township, Shamokin and Sunbury police departments, and state police stations in Milton and Stonington.
Snyder County: Shade Mountain Pharmacy, Mount Pleasant Mills; Weis Markets, Selinsgrove; Snyder County Sheriff’s office, Middleburg; the Middleburg, Selinsgrove and Shamokin Dam police departments and the state police station near Selinsgrove.
Union County: Lewisburg Pharmacy, Lewisburg; CVS, Mifflinburg; Union County Sheriff’s office, Lewisburg; and Mifflinburg Police Department.
A national Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for Oct. 29. All of these programs make it easier to do our part to ensure that our prescription medications are not misused by others.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.