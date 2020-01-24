A recent story noted county officials have discussed reassessment of Northumberland County properties at a cost of about $3 million. It was also noted that reassessment would not guarantee any additional tax revenue.
The current system of taxing property is probably the most unfair and ineffective way ever devised to collect taxes. Why spend $3 million to reassess to gain nothing on an unfair system? A person making $200,000 a year can live in a rented apartment and not contribute. A small income tax for every resident would be much fairer than taxing a property just because the owners took time and incentive to own and care for it.
Even if retirees had to pay tax on their retirement income, it would be less of a penalty than property tax. An income tax could be collected by one agency statewide and distributed evenly among all school districts instead of disproportionately as property tax is now dispersed.
This would also help put all public schools on a more equal playing field.
Please contact your representatives and ask that property tax be eliminated and more fair taxation be put in place.
June Lewis,
Milton