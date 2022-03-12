Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches with the higher amounts on the ridge tops. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Through 5 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow will be heaviest through noon, tapering off during the early afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&