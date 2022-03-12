I am writing regarding the townhouse proposal for Derrstown Village on St. Anthony and Hazel Tree Alley. The borough approved the developer’s original plan for eight townhouses and a single-family home. The revised plan, as proposed by the developer, does not meet the conditional use criteria of suitability, accessibility, safety, and welfare.
The new plan’s four additional townhouses would have driveways that enter onto Hazel Tree Alley, which would interfere with North Third Street residents’ garage and rear parking access on Hazel Tree Alley side. The proposed sidewalk addition on the alley actually would cross the eight driveways of the townhouses. Hazel Tree is frequently used by walkers and runners alike.
Now there will be 24 additional cars, two-way traffic, cars pulling in and backing onto Hazel Tree in both directions.
The proposal is not going to mitigate flooding either. A variance of 65% impervious coverage will mean more flooding for borough residents. Those desiring to build a single-family home must abide by the borough’s 40% maximum impervious coverage. The intersection of Beck Street and Hazel Tree Alley already poses dangers for pedestrians and vehicles alike with visibility around that corner very limited with trees and building obstructions. Safety and accessibility on Hazel Tree Alley will be substantially compromised with 12 townhouses, eight of which would face the alley.
The second proposal of 12 townhouses does not meet the conditional use criteria regarding suitability, accessibility, safety, and welfare. Therefore, the proposal for four additional townhouses should be denied.
Matt Stephens,
Lewisburg