While on my near-hour commute home from work the other day I heard a Jimmy Buffet song that was meant as a novelty puff piece that has a line in it that captures what has become our bizarro world of today.
In the song “Something to Drink About,” — written during the 2008 subprime debacle — the line is “the truth can’t be found on Google Earth.” As a society, everything we were taught as youngsters growing up is being debunked and labeled as harmful, toxic racist, misogynistic, trans and homophobic and any other suffix.
In a group setting, a statement was issued last week that further illustrates this flip in the world. We in the group were told it was OK to believe something, but it wasn’t OK to tell somebody else to believe it while they were doing the same thing while condemning it. Selective open-mindedness has become the rule and that’s sad, unsustainable and previously an impossibility.
In this case, belief in abortion was the catalyst for this double-speak rebuke. Basically in today’s thinking, and I use that term loosely, as long as I believe what you believe that’s fine. What a colossal load of rot that is! I do not have the right to browbeat my opinion on you but should that not be the case in reverse? If we are not allowed different thoughts, opinions and beliefs what is left for our society?
If you as a human being can not treat others with dignity and respect no matter their station in life or their opinion that’s on you and it’s your failing, not those who can in disagreement still be civil. If I believe abortion is an immoral act and you believe it’s health care, I don’t have to like it and will continue to pray for the conversion of those believing that but I will not browbeat you and try to shame your thought process.
Civil disagreement was prevalent for the entire life of this Republic for more than 225 years. Today it’s a blatant attack on society and has been for most of the last two decades. I hope we can resurrect that phase of our society and stop treating those who feel differently about things worse than we treat terrorists. I hope that this bizarro world that flipped on us returns to normal.
I don’t have to like or agree with your opinion but I’ll defend your right to have it. Why can’t everybody do the same? It’s really not hard all you have to do is want what’s right not have to always be right.
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury