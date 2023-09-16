Humans simply can’t compete with computer software designed to execute specific tasks such as going online to buy concert tickets or new popular products that create a digital frenzy.
So it’s good for all consumers that Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking at ways to fight back against scalpers who use computer technology to buy up tickets or products then resell them at a much higher price.
“Ticket price gouging and scalping are not new, but with bots (computer applications designed to circumvent purchase rules and limits), consumers literally have no fighting chance to buy these products because they’re only online,” said state Rep. Steven Malagari, D-Montgomery County. “And, bots can operate so fast that humans cannot compete. This is not a natural case of supply and demand that we see in the marketplace.”
Malagari has introduced a bill that would make it illegal to use bots in an attempt to acquire tickets for resale and also make it illegal for anyone who knowingly sells or should have reasonably known, the tickets were acquired using bots.
It’s already illegal through state and federal laws to use computer software to buy tickets by circumventing access controls and security measures used by primary ticket sellers like Ticketmaster or Live Nation. Pennsylvania adopted a law in 2010 that carries a $5,000 fine and the federal BOTS Act of 2016 imposes a $16,000 fine.
Industry experts note, however, that most scalpers view those fines simply as a cost of doing business.
Perhaps more impactful is a provision in Malagari’s bill that would empower venue operators, primary ticket sellers and performers to file lawsuits for civil damages. Added to the potential damages against scalpers would be a $1,000 penalty for each ticket or product sold in violation of the proposed law.
“As representatives, it is our duty to stop predatory miscreants from trying to manipulate our economy,” Malagari wrote in a memo to his fellow lawmakers. His bill is currently under review by the state House Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Committee.
Chris Castle, an industry attorney who testified before the committee in support of Malagari’s bill this week, said scalpers are “going to be with us for a long time unless someone does something about them pretty aggressively.”
In support of all consumers, including all of the families who just wanted a fair shot to see Taylor Swift in concert, lawmakers on the state and federal levels must continue to battle the bots.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.