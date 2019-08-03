Europe is experiencing record-shattering heat, but here in Pennsylvania we’ve been steaming, too. Recently, in central Pennsylvania, the heat index reached 110 degrees. My family hit the river just to cool off!
As global temperatures increase, heatwaves like these will come more often. Besides reducing our comfort level, high temperatures impact human health and agriculture.
Farmers are feeling the effects of high heat and the heavy downpours that often result. They have trouble getting crops in the ground and making hay in the spring and fall, they can experience breathing problems or heatstroke in the summer, and mosquitos and ticks are health risks.
Heat affects crops, too. Corn and wheat lose nutrients as the heat and carbon dioxide concentrations rise, and yields go down 6 to 7 percent for every degree above optimum. The heat also encourages growth of weeds, diseases and plant-eating insects.
Government should prioritize the slowing of heat-trapping emissions. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, introduced in Congress this session, is a bipartisan effort to curb emissions using market forces. It would lessen the impact on people from rising fuel prices by returning receipts in a monthly dividend check. This is a good start, one that we would urge our new representative, Fred Keller, to co-sponsor.
Food is one thing we all depend on, so let’s protect our farmers and our crops from the sizzling heat!
Kay Cramer,
Liverpool