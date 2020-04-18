The coronavirus, COVID-19, has challenged our entire nation, including those working in correctional facilities and those housed there. Sen. Bob Casey has led efforts to protect communities near correctional institutions, and all of the people within their walls whether they are employees or inmates.
In March 2020, Casey sent a letter to Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Director Michael Carvajal requesting immediate information regarding BOP’s policies on transferring inmates, inventory of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other general concerns related to BOP’s guidelines for responding to the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. Subsequently, after receiving several concerning reports from constituents and the national media, Casey sent another letter to Attorney General William Barr on April 1, 2020 raising similar concerns related the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) oversight of BOP’s response to COVID-19.
In his letter to Barr, Casey stressed that “the continuation of any prison transfers may place correctional staff and the general prison population at greater risk for transmission of the virus.” As a result, he not only called on Barr to immediately clarify the transfer policies for all agencies under the AG’s authority. Casey also urged Barr to commit to testing all inmates before they are transferred to a BOP facility. Furthermore, Casey highlighted that an outbreak at a prison will not merely impact the correctional officers and inmates, but it will impact the larger community and strain local health care facilities across Pennsylvania. Accordingly, Casey stressed to Barr that it is imperative for DOJ to increase PPE and testing in prison facilities to ensure that correctional officers are not unintentionally bringing the virus home to their family and friends.
Casey voted for the CARES Act, now law, which includes $100 million for the BOP to respond to COVID-19 by purchasing PPE and other medical equipment, funding overtime and cleaning facilities. He will continue to press the administration for action and push for increased funding to ensure that our correctional officers, inmates and general communities are protected from this virus.
Natalie Adams,
Pennsylvania press recretary
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey