Rather than writing a long, point-by-point response to Fred Keller’s “My Turn” column in the Feb. 5 edition of The Daily Item, I’d just like to suggest that Mr. Keller refrain from his impulse to characterize all proposals by Democrats as pathways to catastrophe. Aiming for a clean-energy future does not imply that we will achieve that goal overnight or plunge the nation into financial ruin.
According to the Clean Energy Employment Report, Pennsylvania jobs in the clean energy sector grew by 8.7 percent, or almost 7,800 jobs, between 2017 and 2019. The statewide average job growth was just 1.9 percent during the same time period. We can (and should) encourage training in clean energy as 80 percent of employers in that sector had trouble finding qualified workers last year.
I encourage Mr. Keller to recognize that we all want clean air and water and the chance to enjoy our commonwealth’s beautiful natural resources.
And as our congressional representative, he should seek to find ways to protect those resources while promoting good jobs for Pennsylvanians. Those two objectives are not mutually exclusive.
