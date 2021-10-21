Talking about the federal budget tends to be a tense subject. Everyone has their personal opinions on what our tax dollars should be spent on.
A common misconception however is that a large amount of our budget is spent on foreign aid. In reality, less than 1% of the budget is dedicated to foreign aid. By increasing foreign aid spending, global poverty rates decrease. When these rates decrease, global stability is improved. This increased stability reduces the need for other national defense measures.
Secretary of Defense Robert Gates explained that “defense is a lot cheaper than sending soldiers.” By protecting the International Affairs Budget, we not only reduce global poverty, but we reduce the number of American lives lost in battle.
As an ambassador of the Borgen Project, I urge you to talk to your representatives about protecting the International Affairs Budget. For more information on how you can help, visit https://borgenproject.org/.
Elizabeth Bosanko,
Selinsgrove