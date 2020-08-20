Title 39 of the U.S. Code defines the mission of the United States Postal Service:
“The Postal Service shall have as its basic function the obligation to provide postal services to bind the nation together through the personal, educational, literary and business correspondence of the people. It shall provide prompt, reliable, and efficient services to patrons in all areas and shall render postal services to all communities.”
The current president has just said out loud what all of us have known for months and years: He wants to hobble the USPS so it cannot deliver ballots in the fall election. That seems like election tampering and election theft, and unless senators Toomey and Casey and representatives Meuser, Perry, Keller and their colleagues work actively to protect the Postal Service, we will not have a free and fair election.
Do our elected representatives really want the United States to not only look like but become a third-world country?
They must stand up to the wannabe-dictator in the White House and do their jobs by protecting and fully funding the Postal Service.
Oren Helbok,
Bloomsburg