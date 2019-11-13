Today’s edition, Nov. 11, of The Daily Item had an editorial cartoon (page A7, upper left) which illustrates quite well why the whistleblower who started the “Ukraine phone call scandal” might want to remain anonymous.
While the strident demands of Sen. Lindsey Graham and others that the individual testify to the House “under oath and in public” have not been overtly threatening, they are made in such a manner that naturally generate fear. If this person’s name were to become public, death threats will almost certainly follow soon after.
At the very least, supporters of Mr. Trump might collectively harass the whistleblower severely, with the intent of making him/her flee the country.
This illustrates exactly why there are whistleblower protection laws at multiple levels. Without the protection of anonymity or protections against retaliation by supervisors, fewer people would step forward to report things like unsafe working conditions in food-processing facilities, fraud in financial institutions, and corruption at all levels of government.
Despite what Mr. Trump and supporters have said, the whistleblower has not committed treason or any other crime. Mr. Trump, however, may or may not have committed a crime, such as obstruction of justice or abuse of power. The impeachment inquiry itself cannot charge him with any crime. Mr. Trump will have his due process in the Senate, after proper Articles of Impeachment have been filed.
Peter Whitcopf,
Selinsgrove