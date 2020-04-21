I have seen articles in the paper about the use of masks as being ambiguous or confusing. Mike Glazer wrote a good letter about masks that appeared in the April 19 edition. The downside of the masks is your phone cannot be used with face recognition because it will not recognize that masked person trying to impersonate the user.
However, if you are having surgery and are wheeled into the operating room would you want to greet your surgeon in his baseball hat and not wearing a mask. Please wear a mask they are essential in protecting all of us.
Gale Reish,
Lewisburg