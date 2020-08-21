Social Security and Medicare have been threatened by President Trump. His threat to cut and even eliminate the payroll tax will decimate those benefits to tens of millions of Americans.
He is betting he can say these things because Americans are too stupid to make the connection. Payroll taxes provide the resources for Social Security benefits, Medicare and Medicaid.
Protect your grandparents and your future. Speak out against this destructive action by President Trump.
Joseph Brzostowski,
Milton