In 2012, a Philadelphia medical examiner testifying during the preliminary murder hearing for Khalil’s parents needed 61 minutes to fully list and describe the sea of scars that covered 6-year-old Khalil’s emaciated, 29-pound body. He stated Khalil had been severely beaten over a long period of time adding that Khalil had 15 visible scars across his face alone. Loop-like and linear scars covered his body as he was regularly beaten with belts and extension cords.
His mother claimed that she beat her son with a belt almost every day or threw books and shoes at him if he was “misbehaving or messing in things he had no business in.” In his final months, confined to his bedroom and vomiting nightly, his parents continued beating him because “they thought that he was vomiting on purpose.”
In the last 8 months of his life Children & Youth Services (CYS) staff assigned to Khalil’s siblings spent time with Khalil during eight supervised visits at a Human Services facility and the family’s apartment but failed to recognize that he was a child in great danger.
It is clear in the state-mandated review of Kahlil’s death that child welfare professionals failed at almost every juncture to rescue Khalil. His parents, who committed the heinous crime, are serving 30-60 years. The detailed report also faults decisions made by CYS staff and superiors, a Family Court Judge, city lawyers and a primary care doctor.
Children deserve special advocates (e.g. CASA), watchful community eyes, continuing community connections, diligent lawyering, thorough judges, expeditious litigation and better communications among Children Advocacy Centers, health care workers, courts and CYS. COVID-19 has disrupted all of the aforementioned.
The total of child abuse near fatalities and substantiated fatalities was close to 90 between 2009-2014. In 2018 the total was 136. In around 50 percent of the cases, there was CYS involvement. Collectively, we should all be concerned that far too many Pennsylvania children experience violence even though they are connected to agencies and systems that are meant to protect them.
It is important to attempt to identify parents at high risk for being unable to accept, love and properly discipline and care for their offspring. Parents who abuse their children have been reported from most ethnic, geographic, religious, educational, occupational and socioeconomic groups. In general, however, these abusive parents are lonely, unhappy, angry, young, single and poor. There is drug involvement in at least 45 percent of the cases. The parents have little or no knowledge of child development or child health and have unrealistic expectations for child behavior.
An upstream approach is necessary. Abuse and serious neglect may be prevented when at-risk families receive intensive training and support during pregnancy and after delivery. Prevention efforts should include early and frequent contact between mother and baby in the delivery room, rooming-in, ongoing counseling regarding discipline and the use of nonphysical responses to behaviors, public health nurse visits or trained home visitors such as the Nurse-Family Partnership, parenting classes as well as stress and anger management classes.
Preventing child abuse and protecting children is a shared community responsibility. Each of us has a part to play. We all must be willing to report suspected abuse or neglect.
Dr. Pat Bruno is a pediatrician with Geisinger. He is the medical director for the Child Advocacy Center in Sunbury.