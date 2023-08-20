Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services (DHS) last week released its 2022 Annual Child Protective Services, presenting a plethora of valuable and important data.
The report’s annual review provides a glance at both statewide and county-level data that can provide information on the efforts to protect and help children who were reported as victims of suspected abuse and neglect. Pennsylvania’s Child Protective Services Law requires the state agency to report each to the governor and General Assembly.
“The Annual Child Protective Services Report captures the challenges we face in eradicating child abuse. This issue knows no boundaries or economic status, race, or gender; child abuse affects children from all demographics,” said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “This report also demonstrates the vital daily work of keeping kids safe and supporting families. The dedication to serving our children demonstrated by local children and youth offices every day is admirable and we appreciate their support and commitment.”
The report is a mix of good news and troubling trends. Officials did note this year’s review starts to show a data restabilizing after the COVID-19 pandemic, which limited contact between children and mandatory reporters at school and other locations.
n Good news: Statewide, there was a significant decrease in reports made to ChildLine for substance-affected Infants (SAI) and harm that is associated with substance use or withdrawal. There were 496 total referrals for SAI in 2022, compared to 710 in 2021.
n Bad news: There were a total of 60 substantiated fatalities in 2022, up two over 2021’s total.
n Good news: Reports of suspected child abuse made by mandated reporters increased by 2.8 percent. While the count remains troubling, the fact that more mandatory reports were issued means the program is working as intended. Substantiated reports of child abuse statewide decreased from 1.9 per thousand children in 2021 to 1.8 per thousand children in 2022.
n Bad news: Columbia County (123.2) and Northumberland (94.8) have the most valid allegations per 1,000 people statewide, an approach that considers different population sizes and allows for counties to be examined in comparable terms. Montour (0.8) had the lowest; the average for rural counties was more than double the average for urban counties, state officials said.
As noted by Gov. Josh Shapiro and Secretary Arkoosh in the report, it takes a village. Protecting children is all of our jobs.
“Protecting our children cannot solely be the task of one agency or office,” they wrote in the report. “We must work across departments and disciplines, in a whole-of-government approach to prevent abuse and increase awareness of its warning signs.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.