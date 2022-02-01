As the solicitor for the City of Sunbury, I am compelled to respond to the mischaracterizations and/or misrepresentations set forth in the recently printed writing (Jan. 29, Kymberley Best My Turn, “Partnership leads to prosperity) concerning the city’s tabled Commercial Ordinance.
First, the ordinance in question was not passed as a “punishment” to business owners. In fact, this ordinance was passed solely to protect the health and welfare of the city’s citizens and visitors. In the recent past, there have been structural and other problems discovered randomly in various commercial buildings in the city of Sunbury. These problems obviously arose due to the lack of proper inspections of the same. To date, Sunbury does not have an ordinance which allows it to inspect commercial buildings in the city limits, in order to prevent tragedies involving building collapses, fires, etc. It is for this reason, and only this reason, that the Commercial Inspection Ordinance in Sunbury has been written.
Second, the enforcement of Sunbury’s Commercial Inspection Ordinance was tabled after the city heard various reasonable concerns from business owners regarding the same. As a result, the city is accepting suggestions from those concerned regarding how to make the ordinance better for all, and the city has further scheduled meetings with the professionals who will deal with the ordinance to make it equitable, and the least possibly obtrusive, for everyone. As previously publicly stated and reported, this will all take place before any enforcement action.
Third, in 1999 the Pennsylvania Legislature passed Act 45, which, in relevant part, requires all municipalities to choose a sole qualified licensed Home Inspector to ensure compliance with the Uniform Commercial Code. In this case, the “private company” chosen to provide the commercial inspections for the sum of $200 is in fact the same state-licensed inspectors required by the state and chosen by the city to perform home inspections.
In addition, the earlier writing cites three “problems” with the city ordinance, which I will answer in order thereof.
First, it is baldly claimed that the city ordinance is “unconstitutional,” with no supporting documentation of said claim. My response, is that it is certainly true that “code officers” cannot force their way into private properties absent a legal warrant. However, the ordinance in question has nothing to do with “code officers” forcing their way into private properties, and the “fines and jail sentences” cited by Commissioner Kymberley Best also have nothing to do therewith. As stated above, the inspectors will be licensed professionals, not city code employees. Further, the “fines and jail sentences” language cited applies to the simple fact that any violation of the code constitutes a “summary” criminal offense, which, when cited, by law must be accompanied by the possible penalties thereof. It must also be stated that it is certainly saddening that anyone would ever urge city residents to refuse to comply with a legal ordinance.
Next, it is claimed that the Sunbury Commercial Inspection Ordinance is “unnecessary to achieve the goal of safe business premises in the city.” I could not disagree more, however, I am obviously more aware of the innumerable dilapadated properties in the city which are no longer even ongoing businesses, yet which are zoned as “commercial” and are therefore essentially uninspectable absent the instant ordinance. Perhaps others are willing to chance the lives of the citizens and business visitors of the city, but I, and city council, are obviously not. Further, for what it’s worth, I know of no ability, in reality, of the “code office” to go to a magisterial district justice to obtain a search warrant absent an enabling ordinance allowing the same. Hence the necessity of the Commercial Inspection Ordinance.
It also states the ordinance will “subject business owners to unknown back-end costs.” These “costs” are claimed to include “additional fees, forced construction costs, or other unforeseen challenges.” However, the subject fee is already known to be in the amount of $200 payable to the state licensed inspector (with the sum of $25 thereof going to the city for administrative costs). This $200 fee, payable once every three years, is certainly not going to hamper the business efforts of anyone on a greater scale than it will ensure the safety of the users of these commercial properties. This would seem a fair trade off. In regard to “forced construction costs” if a building requires construction in order to meet the regulations promulgated by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, then the earlier writer’s complaints should be pointed to the Legislature thereof, and not the City Council, or perhaps to the building owner. Finally, as “unforeseen challenges” is simply a hollow anomaly, of which I know not the meaning, I cannot respond to this claim.
Finally, it is municipalities such as Sunbury which are encumbered by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania with the responsibility of protecting its citizenry through ordinances of this type, and not county governments. Therefore, it is simply disingenuous to claim that efforts relative to the safety of the integrity of real properties on a county level is in any way comparable to that of Sunbury.
Joel Wiest is the city solicitor for Sunbury.