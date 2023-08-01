Three decades ago, Dr. James Hansen sounded the alarm on climate change. Predictions he made then have turned out to be quite accurate. His predictions have been confirmed in countless scientific research papers. Yet so many still bathe themselves in ignorance even now as ever-increasing deadly weather events are happening around the world.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has suggested planting trees, but trees take time to grow and we face the crisis now. He made the comment while at the same time promoting natural gas the burning of which like all carbon fuels has created the unfolding crisis.
Why have we failed to act? Ignorance, laziness, economics, political beliefs, greed, and immorality have all played their part. Ignorance can no longer be rationalized away, even the willful ignorance of the political right. To support someone like Donald Trump who has called climate change a hoax is mindboggling.
The warmest days on earth since recorded records started is a clear measure of the situation. El Nino is occurring out in the Pacific, but it is climate change that has supercharged our temperatures. Frequent unprecedented downpours are now occurring on a regular basis. Recent floods in Vermont are just the latest example. Just think, Atlanta got 24 inches of rain in 23 hours!
The physics of the greenhouse effect have been known for over 16 decades. Every time CO2 levels go up; we add a warmer blanket to our atmosphere. In 1900, CO2 measured 291ppm, in 2000, 371ppm and now they measure 418ppm. Ice core samples show that we now have the highest levels of CO2 in tens of thousands of years. These levels are pushing us very close to the edge of a climate cliff. If we don’t act soon with emergency action, we could go over that cliff as feedback loops accelerate. We unquestionably have to stop putting CO2 and methane (natural gas) into the atmosphere and start the difficult task of removing these gases from the atmosphere. The technology exists today to get off of fossil fuels.
We have heard from the deniers countless times that we can’t afford to make the change; this is an argument with little forethought. The cost of not acting is incalculable. How do you count the cost of the lives lost in a storm? The cost of the destruction caused by the increasing numbers of supercharged storms is skyrocketing upwards. Consider just the cost of repairing the recent flood damage in Vermont. Why have we been so pennywise and pound-foolish?
Greed is a powerful motivator within corporate America and none so more than Big Carbon, the oil, gas, and coal industries. They have led the way in disinformation.
Coal used to tell us that it gave us cheaper electricity, but they didn’t include the cost of all its damage like premature death. Gas said it was cleaner than coal, but cleaner than very dirty coal still is dirty. The oil corporations like Exxon led the way in raising doubts about climate change even though their own researchers warned of climate change’s danger. They have fulfilled the capitalism lie that “greed is good.” A creed that is devoid of any moral consideration. How many politicians, especially those of the right, have had their hands out for contributions?
But what about each and every one of us? Aren’t we part of the equation? Don’t we have a role to play or is it for someone else to fix the problem? Do we have a moral obligation to our children and to our children’s children or are we just too indolent, lazy, or self-centered? Are we just too stuck in our behavior patterns to begin to make the necessary changes to consider the future?
There are countless steps we can take to lower our personal carbon footprint. How you eat and travel can be targets for change. How you heat and cool your home can be targets.
Who you vote for can have far-reaching consequences. It may go against your political history, but there are no regional Republican officeholders who have taken on the challenge of climate change. They have obstructed the work of protecting our children’s future.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.