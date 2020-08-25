With the appointment of President Trump’s lackey Louis DeJoy as postmaster general it appears that the GOP is one step closer to achieving its long-desired goal of destroying the United States Postal Service (USPS). Since his appointment in June, DeJoy has been systematically attempting to make the USPS as inefficient as possible to assist in the president’s efforts to disenfranchise voters who wish to use mail-in ballots in the upcoming election.
DeJoy, who has no postal experience, has reorganized postal leadership, banned employee overtime, and ordered the removal of automated sorting machines and mail drop boxes across the country, claiming these are needed to cut costs. While this is a blatant attempt to affect the outcome of the November election, it is by no means a new attack by the GOP which would like nothing better than to destroy the USPS and hand the business over to their profit-making friends.
The GOP would like you to believe that the Postal Service is on the verge of financial collapse due to the increased use of email and private delivery services. This is a fallacy — the Postal Service is profitable, earning a net profit of $600 million per year. The real reason for the financial “crisis” faced by the USPS is the 2006 Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act (PAEA). This law, enacted by a Republican-controlled Congress under the guise of modernizing the Postal Service, was really an attempt to privatize a vital government service. It is also designed to destroy one of the largest employee unions in the country.
While many have noted the potential effects on the November election, there are other critical services that will be affected by DeJoy’s changes. Millions of Americans depend on the USPS for the delivery of paychecks, prescriptions and other necessities, and to pay bills especially now during the coronavirus pandemic. Delays in mail service could prove costly and even life-threatening for many individuals.
The USPS has been in existence for more than 200 years and provides a vital service, especially to the elderly and those in rural areas. We cannot let this essential service be destroyed and replaced by for-profit providers such as UPS and FedEx.
If you value our current mail delivery service, contact your U.S. senators and U.S. congressperson and urge them to support and adequately fund the USPS.
David B. Kyle,
New Columbia