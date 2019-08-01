On Wednesday, July 24, Special Counsel Robert Mueller appeared before two congressional committees to testify about the “Report on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election.” The 448-page report, released on April 18 was the result of more than two years of investigation by Mueller and his associates, including numerous interviews and examination of thousands of documents and emails.
There are two very troubling issues contained in this intensive investigation, which were confirmed by Mueller in his testimony before the two House committees.
First, “The Russian government interfered in the 2016 election in sweeping and systematic fashion.” When questioned about the prospect of Moscow interfering in future elections, Mueller issued a stark warning, telling Congress: “They’re doing it as we sit here.”
President Donald Trump has repeatedly dismissed the idea that Russia was instrumental in his election, choosing to believe the word of Russian President Valdimir Putin over the U.S. intelligence agencies. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has blocked all legislation proposed to help protect the integrity of our elections, including a bill requiring campaigns to report any efforts by foreign governments to influence those elections to the FBI.
Second, the Mueller report stated, “The President of the United States took a variety of actions towards the ongoing FBI investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election and related matters that raised questions about whether he had obstructed justice.”
The report detailed 10 instances where Trump attempted to influence the investigation including attempts to influence or intimidate witnesses and ordering the former White House counsel Don McGahn to fire the special counsel. Trump has repeatedly claimed “total exoneration” — despite Mueller’s report explicitly stating otherwise. Mueller refuted the president’s assertion that the special counsel had cleared Trump of any and all wrongdoing.
“The finding indicates that the president was not exculpated for the acts that he allegedly committed,” Mueller said. He noted that no criminal charges were made due to a Department of Justice legal opinion that a sitting president cannot be indicted. Mueller also made it clear that Trump could be charged with crimes after he is out of office.
While there has been increasing talk of impeachment in Congress, the political reality is that even if the House of Representatives were to indict the president, the Republican-controlled Senate would never support such an action. The Party of Trump has decided that protecting Trump and maintaining their power is more important than upholding the U.S. Constitution and protecting our democracy.
If our government of, by and for the people is to survive, American voters must replace the current administration and congressional obstructionists in 2020.
David B. Kyle lives in New Columbia.