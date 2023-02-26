A protection from abuse order is just one needed tool in a critical infrastructure designed to hopefully insulate victims from further abuse. The layers include the legal system, law enforcement personnel, medical professionals and vital outreach like Transitions of Pa.
These outlets all have a similar goal yet different functions, each important yet reliant on the others in some capacity.
Transitions, a crisis center that provides advocacy, empowerment, and education to victims, survivors, families, and communities to end patterns of violence and abuse, has perhaps the most reach, offering support for victims at every turn. The legal system defines the lines and police enforce the lines.
Together they protect and, as Transitions CEO Mae-Ling Kranz said, offer some sense of “relief” for those seeking protection.
“They are most effective when combined with additional resources such as financial support, victims’ services, and enhanced, trauma-informed, police and court responses when violations occur,” Kranz said. “Additionally, because we know through ongoing data collection reported by the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the chance of death in a domestic violence situation increases by 500 percent when firearms are present, weapons relinquishment must absolutely be part of the conversation and a tool that is utilized when individuals are filing a PFA.”
The Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania defines a PFA as a civil court order to help protect victims of domestic violence, providing relief from abuse by an intimate partner, family or household member. They can never be foolproof, as we have unfortunately seen in a handful of tragedies locally and across the nation.
According to data from the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania, about 9-in-10 temporary PFAs were granted across the Valley since 2018. In Union County, 261 of 262 temporary orders were granted. The total number requested each year locally has remained relatively even.
“A PFA is a clear message to the abuser that they are beginning to lose control over their victim,” Kranz said.
Yet we tragically know they don’t always work.
Still, help is available at all times, and across the region. A call to 911 can also be made. Transitions has a free hotline — 1-800-850-7948 — that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Take advantage of these available outlets, that is why they are here.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom, executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.