To say that we are saddened by the fire at the former Wilbert Vault Co. building in Selinsgrove is quite the understatement. With that being said, we are so thankful and grateful to DH&L Fire Company and all of the other 11 fire company firefighters.
Because of special people like them, no one was hurt and no other adjacent buildings caught on fire. It is an honor to have such courageous, brave, and selfless people serving in our communities.
We thank you!
Also, we are so thankful and grateful to Patrolman Petrovich and the Selinsgrove Police Department. Patrolman Petrovich was persistent and diligent in finding the origin of the fire. We thank you!
You make us so proud to belong to this community!
Jim, Judy, and William Grose,
Middleburg