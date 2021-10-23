We East Buffalo Township residents write in strong support of Katie Evans for East Buffalo Township supervisor.
A township resident for almost 30 years, Katie has proven leadership in representing and negotiating diverse interests throughout her career. Katie’s many years as a public school educator, union negotiator, and leader in several local organizations prove that she is tuned in to the interests, concerns and needs of our community.
Katie is someone who makes decisions based on solid evidence rather than rhetoric. She has the communication, facilitation, and management skills needed for our community collectively to make wise decisions. We greatly appreciate that Katie has again stepped up to serve our community.
We encourage our East Buffalo Township neighbors to vote for Katie Evans as our township supervisor in this important election.
Brian Auman
Toni Byrd
Kim Daubman
Diane Donato
Sandy and Ken Field
Geoff Goodenow
Carden Holland
Martha Holland
Margaret Marr
Joan Moreau
Helen Nunn
Lynn Palermo
Jackie Paul
Lauren Peck
Cindy Peltier
Pat and Mick Piper-Smyer
John Rickard
Kathy Rowe
Andrew Stuhl
Rick Thomas
Tom Zorn