We East Buffalo Township residents write in strong support of Katie Evans for East Buffalo Township supervisor.

A township resident for almost 30 years, Katie has proven leadership in representing and negotiating diverse interests throughout her career. Katie’s many years as a public school educator, union negotiator, and leader in several local organizations prove that she is tuned in to the interests, concerns and needs of our community.

Katie is someone who makes decisions based on solid evidence rather than rhetoric. She has the communication, facilitation, and management skills needed for our community collectively to make wise decisions. We greatly appreciate that Katie has again stepped up to serve our community.

We encourage our East Buffalo Township neighbors to vote for Katie Evans as our township supervisor in this important election.

Brian Auman

Toni Byrd

Kim Daubman

Diane Donato

Sandy and Ken Field

Geoff Goodenow

Carden Holland

Martha Holland

Margaret Marr

Joan Moreau

Helen Nunn

Lynn Palermo

Jackie Paul

Lauren Peck

Cindy Peltier

Pat and Mick Piper-Smyer

John Rickard

Kathy Rowe

Andrew Stuhl

Rick Thomas

Tom Zorn

Tags

Trending Video