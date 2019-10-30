The upcoming election for East Buffalo Township Supervisor on Nov. 5 couldn’t be more important. It is a referendum on the direction the Board of Supervisors has taken over the last 2 years — one characterized by petty fights, an unwillingness to work for the common good, and an undermining of our recreation, police and fire services.
As someone who has followed these developments closely, I must ask my neighbors: Are you ready for change?
For those who answer “Yes,” the choice of candidates is clear. Candidate Jim Murphy, who was appointed to the board earlier this year, has done little to improve things. His demeanor as a private citizen in online forums is especially worrisome, as he ridicules and belittles people with different perspectives. This kind of behavior drives people further apart and is just plain bad for township business.
Jim Knight, on the other hand, has proven himself as a respected leader. He has more than a decade of experience on the township planning commission. He has worked through conflict to bring people together. He has balanced the needs of the township with the needs of the individual.
He understands how to get the most out of a budget without putting undue burden on taxpayers.
Our township deserves supervisors who lead with integrity and work for all of us. Join me in voting for Jim Knight on Nov. 5.
Andrew Stuhl,
Lewisburg