I have so lost patience with the base, those who can look at the Trump presidency and conclude that he can do no wrong, despite his dishonesty, his offensive pettiness, his terrible policy choices, his colossal failure to lead or provide an example of leadership in times of pandemic (now, like so much else mislabeled by him, most definitely not a “hoax.”) I sadly conclude that the faithful will not be persuaded by science, facts or logic.
Even so, I question the logic, or, rather, illogic, and feel a need to look at the psychology of those who continue to support the worst president I have experienced in my lifetime.
Law and order? For this president, not of the constitutional variety, which requires a working understanding of checks and balances and separation of powers, and who makes a mockery of the power to pardon or commute by reserving its exercise for the benefit of like-minded bigots like Joe Arpaio or crooks like Roger Stone, self-described “dirty-trickster.”
There is no general benefit for the public welfare in politicizing the Department of Justice with the poor excuse for an attorney general that we have in William Barr, a good fit with Trump in justifying questionable ends by expedient means, elevating appearance over substance and misleading the public over underlying reality. No matter that Michael Flynn entered pleas of guilty to multiple felonies; far better to protect his pal and abandon the prosecution. Law and order indeed!
Reasonable minds can disagree over whether or not life begins at conception; even so, how is it “pro-life” as so many, who claim their rights are violated when common sense and decency prescribe wearing a mask to cover nose and mouth in times of pandemic, think it is their business and the business of government to intrude on the (still) constitutionally protected decision of a pregnant woman to terminate a pregnancy? If you don’t believe in abortion, don’t get one, but your right to freely exercise your religious beliefs doesn’t mean you get to require physical impacts and insist on deciding what others may do.
And guns! In 1787, the right to bear arms in “well regulated militias” meant single-shot muzzleloaders. We are seen as barbarians by much of the world in terms of the persistent and recurring patterns of death and injury in the United States inflicted by firearms on humans, including through suicide. Why should the right to bear arms include assault weapons, designed to be so effective at killing humans, enhanced by magazines with staggering load capacity, be constitutionally protected? Despite our freedom of movement and association, we have seat-belts and are by law required to use them when driving or being transported in motor vehicles; we are required to carry insurance if we want to use our motor vehicles; opposing sensible limits on lethal weapons, terrible beyond the imagination of the founders, against the repeated and staggering toll of carnage they involve, is nothing short of lunacy.
No, affection for this poor excuse for a president betrays an underlying dislike for our fellow human beings. It’s not about elevating the common good, it’s about protecting “mine.” Not altruistic; self-serving and cynical. Trump embodies it, and makes it OK for his faithful to do likewise. So sad.
