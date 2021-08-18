Members of Pennsylvania’s Senate and House spend, on average, about $50 million a year on travel, meals, per diems and other expenses. Pennsylvanians, however, would be hard-pressed to find which lawmakers spend funds above and beyond their salaries and benefits — among the highest in the nation.
It appears as if that is about to change and not a moment too soon.
Beginning next month, the public is expected to have access to an online database to track spending records of state senators. According to Daily Item partner Spotlight PA, the records will be “posted on a new webpage run by the Senate chief clerk, the chamber’s record-keeper and administrator for both the Republican and Democratic caucuses.” The House has expressed similar interest in posting its expense reports, but no formal plans have been set.
Earlier this year, Spotlight PA reported that 29 of 253 state lawmakers — 18 Representatives and 11 Senators — posted some sort of expense report online. Of the Valley’s five local lawmakers in Harrisburg, only Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver has itemized expense reports easily accessible on her website.
In the Senate, President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, a Republican from Centre County, is driving the push.
“Pennsylvanians deserve to know how their tax dollars are spent, so opening the Senate’s books to the public eye is absolutely the right thing to do,” Corman said last week. “The online transparency tool that is in development now will help fulfill the promise of state government that is more open and accountable to the people it serves.”
Corman is right on the money, although he could practice a little more of what he preaches. Spotlight’s special report earlier this year noted Corman’s own expense report on his website had not been updated in six years. It has since been updated with current data.
Sen. Lindsey Williams, a Democrat from Allegheny County, is pushing a bill that would require the chief clerk to post all expenses quarterly and in an easily searchable format.
“The fact that they are doing anything at all is great,” Williams said. “It’s been a long time coming. It should not have been this difficult.”
We agree. When the reports go live, be sure to review what our local lawmakers are spending. Transparency only matters if the information that should be public is monitored and viewed with a critical eye if needed.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.