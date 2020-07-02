While I sincerely appreciate The Daily Item’s coverage of Black Lives in the Valley, I must take issue with the rhetorical choices in the coverage of the Watsontown protest on Sunday, June 28 (covered in the June 29 edition).
Suggesting that protesters “took the streets” is far more aggressive than the more common phrasing “took to the streets.”
More egregious is the naming of the counter protesters stationed outside the Mansion House as “spectators.” When I attend a high school sporting event, or the Farm Show to watch 4-H competitions, I’m a spectator. I might be rooting for a particular team or contestant, but I am not hurling racial epithets and curse words.
Words matter in shaping public perception.
Sue Ellen Feuerstein,
Lewisburg