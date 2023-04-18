News that the Milton Community Pool will be permanently closed is disheartening but not surprising. The writing has been on the wall for a few years with expensive repairs needed almost annually and even a lack of attendance at times.
But emptying out a public asset like the community pool is not an easy decision. Milton’s council voted 6-4 to shutter the 56-year-old pool located at Brown Avenue Park.
Even council President Jamie Walker, who voted to close the pool, said it came with mixed emotions. “I think it’s a relief to our taxpayers and we can take a deep breath and see what we can do with this property,” Walker said. “It would have cost a pile of money to put into the pool that is used eight weeks of the year. It would have been a significant amount of money, a huge tax increase, for a pool that we didn’t really know how in-depth we would go to fix it.”
Walker hits all the key points in that one statement: Cost to operate and maintain, a limited season, and unknown expenditures and what that means for long-term viability.
Public pools have long been a staple not just in our communities, but in communities across the country. They are hubs of activity, gathering places for families, escapes from the heat and first jobs for a lot of area high school students.
But the pool season is very limited in our part of the world. Most Valley pools open around Memorial Day and close by Labor Day, the window most schools are out of session. That leaves about 10 weeks to operate the pool in terms of paying for costly chemicals, hiring and maintaining staff and other day-to-day requirements.
In Milton, the cost to replace leaking pipes would have cost nearly $500,000. Those costs were the reason the pool did not open last summer.
There is a want for the pool in Milton. At last week’s Milton Borough Council meeting, statistics from a survey done a year ago were shared showing that 85 percent of those surveyed favored repairing the pool and 62 percent were in favor of raising taxes to pay for the project.
These are difficult decisions to make, and they’ve been made by people elected to make them. A similar decision as made in Northumberland a few years ago and that facility has not returned. With such a large number in favor of keeping the pool in Milton, a significant community effort — meaning fundraising — is likely all that will fill the pool again for future generation to enjoy.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.