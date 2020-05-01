State health officials should release information to the public about all coronavirus cases and deaths involving long-term care facilities, including the sites where cases have been confirmed.
Along with assuring residents’ families proper precautions are being taken in these locations, there remains a valid concern here about the public’s right to know. We are talking about the endangerment of lives to residents, families and staffers.
According to data provided by the state Department of Health, nearly two-thirds of the people killed by COVID-19 in Pennsylvania have been nursing home residents: 1,428 of 2,195 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Pennsylvania were in nursing homes and long-term care residences. Coronavirus cases have been reported in 461 different facilities across the state. The state reports 7,698 nursing home residents and 975 nursing home employees have tested positive.
There have been six confirmed cases in the Valley, all at the same unidentified location in Northumberland County. Four residents and two employees have been infected, state officials said. County officials, including Emergency Management Director Steve Jeffrey, have not heard officially which location has the cases.
We have yet to hear a legitimate reason why this information needs to be withheld.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said this week the state is considering whether it should name the facilities, acknowledging the facility operators should be notifying family members already.
“We have to take into account many different factors, including patient privacy and confidentiality and the functioning of the facility, versus the interests of people who want to know,” she said. “But really it’s the responsibility of the facilities to be notifying the loved ones of patients. That’s where the primary responsibility lies but we’ll be considering other measures to make sure families get the information.”
Pennsylvania health officials have slowly released more information as the pandemic has gone on, often under public pressure. At first, only positive cases and deaths by county were released. Then they added negative tests, followed by negative tests per county, the number of hospitalizations and ventilators in use and capacity. Eventually, ZIP code data was offered, presenting a narrower glimpse of some of the harder-hit areas.
For several weeks, state officials have released the number of nursing or personal care homes with at least one case, the number of residents and employees testing positive and any fatalities.
Officially, we have no idea which facilities are stricken unless local officials or care providers release the information. It’s understandable that managers of these facilities don’t want their locations to be associated with the stigma of the disease. No one wants to cause a panic.
By not releasing more information, however, a broad brush covers the entire industry and adds to the uncertainly.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.