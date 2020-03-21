Decisions made by governors nationwide to temporarily shut down non-essential businesses and get people to stay home as ways of trying to limit the spread of the coronavirus have been both difficult to make and wildly unpopular among some.
Let’s be clear: There is no definitive playbook for how a chief executive should handle a global pandemic. And none of them, whether in Washington, D.C., or in any of the 50 state capitals, has gotten it completely right from the jump.
Earlier this week, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf encouraged non-essential businesses across Pennsylvania to shut down and for restaurants to transition to takeout or delivery modes only.
His initial decision drew backlash, in part because of a lack of clarity from the governor. Many were left wondering which category — essential or non-essential — they belonged.
Late Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf went further, directing all “non-life-sustaining” businesses to close their physical locations and making it clear the state government would begin to enforce the edict starting Saturday.
Since then, multiple GOP lawmakers and some business leaders have criticized the governor’s actions and warned that they may have severe economic implications, now and in the future.
That criticism continued, even as the Health Department on Friday reported 83 new COVID-19 confirmed positive cases, pushing the statewide total to 268.
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller urged Wolf in a letter Friday to rescind his order closing all “non-life-sustaining” businesses across Pennsylvania.
Keller, who represents portions of three Valley counties, wrote, in part that Wolf’s “sweeping order disregards the guidance set forth by public health officials and puts at risk our long-term economic security.”
Gov. Wolf said the decision had to be made because, despite his urging earlier in the week, not enough were doing the right thing.
“We have no time to lose,” Wolf said. “With every minute that passes, more Pennsylvanians come into contact with the COVID-19 virus.”
It’s not surprising Wolf’s directives have gotten some fierce pushback. They have not been fully clear in some cases.
Could Wolf have done a better job communicating and perhaps given business and government leaders a bit more time to react? Are there adjustments to be made and waivers to be granted? Probably so.
But a crisis doesn’t come with a whole lot of time and wiggle room for debate or consensus. If you are in charge, decisions need to be made, often without the luxury of considering every single consequence. You consult the experts around you and you make the call.
Bottom line? The number of people confirmed with the virus is increasing here and across the nation at a troubling pace.
Public safety comes first.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor Dennis Lyons.