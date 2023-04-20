If all of Pennsylvania’s public schools were consolidated into 67 county administrative units instead of the present nearly 490 school districts, what would it do to these existing public school districts?
As examples, if Lewisburg and Mifflinburg or Midd-West and Selinsgrove were to unite into separate county administrative units, there would be just one school board, one superintendent, one business manager, one athletic director, etc. and one related staff for each administrator if needed.
All taxpayers in each county administrative unit would pay the same tax rates, and the faculty would have the same salary schedule and fringe benefits.
The same would be true for the cafeteria, custodial, secretarial and other necessary employees.
It might be possible for each kindergarten, elementary, intermediate and/or middle school student to attend the nearest school, and it might also be possible for each high school student to attend a specialized school structured for an individual student’s interests. For example, all college-bound students could attend the same school and all vocational students could do the same.
Statewide, it might be possible to either reduce or eliminate the intermediate units and area specialty schools. Creativity on the part of the administrative/educational staff with the approval of the school board would be the key to meeting the individual needs for all students.
Consolidation of the public schools in Pennsylvania is long overdue.
David L Faust,
Selinsgrove