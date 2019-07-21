As technology shrinks the world, making communication — either through text, voicemail or video — a 24/7 proposition, it is important for public officials to understand the constant connectivity we all enjoy comes with public responsibility for them, even on private devices.
For most of 2019, The Daily Item has sought financial records for Pennsylvania’s Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District IV, which covers the entire Valley. According to the PIAA, District IV is the only district in the state that does not file financial records to the governing body.
In an attempt to obtain these records, The Daily Item has requested cellphone text messages and emails from four District IV officials. The newspaper’s request sought text messages, from April 1 to May 10, and emails, from March 1 to May 10, between the group. The Daily Item did prevail in mediation with Shamokin Area School District for the number of emails and texts Jim Zack, the PIAA board and District IV president who works for the district, received or sent regarding PIAA business.
The state’s Office of Open Records ruled that Sullivan County Superintendent Patricia Cross — District IV’s Right to Know officer — must provide the records to The Daily Item within 30 days. The district can appeal.
The records should be public even if they are on private phones. It is vital for officials to recognize doing school, county, city or state business on private devices or email addresses, does not remove them from the public record. Pennsylvania’s 10-year-old Right-to-Know Law states any message related to government business that exists on an official’s personal phone or email account should be available to the public — unless it falls under a specific exemption.
Last month, The Philadelphia Inquirer wrote Pennsylvania’s “separate records retention law requires transitory records to be saved only as long as they are “of administrative value,” a seeming conflict with the idea of transparency in the open records law. Some counties and municipalities also are allowed to discard transitory messages under the record retention laws that govern them.”
Financial records for an organization that runs partly on taxpayer dollars, should be public records. Officials conducting business for those organizations on private phones or personal email should understand the records are public, regardless of the platform the information is shared or contained within.
“The law is clear that agencies have a duty to locate and provide access to records that illustrate agency business,” Pennsylvania Newspaper Association attorney Melissa Melewsky said. “That includes emails and text messages to/from public officials, including emails and texts on personal devices like cellphones and private email accounts.”
The Right to Know Law is about transparency and the public’s access to information.
Working through the system, with its permitted delays and appeals can be time-consuming and frustrating, particularly when precedent makes clear what documents are public.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman