State lawmakers in Harrisburg are talking about some prudent measures to boost security and staffing at county prisons and public alerts that would be issued immediately if an inmate escapes.
We often think that all violent criminals are housed within high-security state or federal prisons. However, people charged with violent crimes often spend at least several months in a county prison as they await their court dates and trials. It is not until a person is convicted and sentenced to a state prison that they are transferred to those facilities, and even then, they might return to county lockups for short stays during appeal hearings.
Two recent high-profile prison escapes have occurred at county prisons in less than two months, prompting state lawmakers to discuss legislation designed to bolster staffing and security in county prisons and a public alert system that would be activated if an inmate escapes.
One of those high-profile escapes ended on Wednesday, when police captured Danilo Souza Cavalcante, a 34-year-old man who escaped from the Chester County Prison on Aug. 31. At the time of his escape, Cavalcante was awaiting transfer to a state prison following his conviction and life prison sentence for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2021.
The other occurred in July, when Michael Burham, 34, who was suspected of rape, murder and arson in New York, escaped from the Warren County Prison and hid in the Allegheny National Forest in northwestern Pennsylvania. He was captured on July 15, nine days after his escape.
In addition to the public alert system that would work similarly to Amber Alerts for missing children on cellphones, lawmakers are talking about having state corrections officers cover vacant shifts in county facilities, requiring the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections to conduct security audits of county jails where escapes have occurred and funding upgrades for security and health infrastructure.
County elected officials and county prison staff, which often include corrections professionals who have experience at federal and state prisons, perform excellent work fulfilling their duty to house people charged with a variety of criminal offenses. However, county funding issues or local staffing challenges could create opportunities for dangerous, desperate criminals to slip out, endangering safety across entire communities or regions.
Lawmakers should continue to gather information on the best ways to shore up security at all county jails and prisons, turning those recommendations into proposed legislation that ultimately would boost protections and safety for all citizens.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorial are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digitial Editor Dave Hilliard.