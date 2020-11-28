So, if you voted for Donald Trump this year, I can’t help but wonder, has his deplorable behavior after the election, losing the popular vote by more than 6 million votes, led you to question your allegiance? Aren’t you just a little concerned that even though we’ve passed 250,000 COVID deaths, he prefers golf and clogging the courts with frivolous litigation?
You may think that 45 propelled economic growth before COVID-19 wreaked its havoc on lives and livelihoods (mostly riding Barack Obama’s recovery from George W. Bush’s great recession); perhaps you still believe that the Trump tax cut, which blew up the deficit, made the rich richer, but did little for “we the people” was smart. Shucks, you may even think that building a wall with money Congress didn’t appropriate was a good idea. Why?
Trump operates in a moral vacuum; he measures his actions not by whether they serve the general good, but, rather, whether they inure to the benefit of his lust for personal wealth and power. If you didn’t get that before, you really ought to get it now, with his outright rejection of the will of a considerable majority of the electorate with shameless and baseless election-anigans. He “won” in 2016 because as a nation, we so far have been unable to free ourselves from the yoke of the slavery-engendered Electoral College, and because corporations are scared to death of a presidency resulting from the fundamentally democratic principle that one person gets one vote.
Or, you can continue to embrace our lame-duck’s pursuit of questionable ends by even more questionable means.
Joe DeCristopher,
Lewisburg