There is some important, impactful legislation lawmakers in Harrisburg could have focused on in the waning days of the expiring session, instead, they pushed a political power play.
Last week, the state House voted 107-85 to impeach Philadelphia County District Attorney Larry Krasner, arguing that his approach to mitigating violence and prosecuting crime in the city amounts to “misbehavior in public office,” an impeachable offense under the state constitution. Two-thirds of the 50-person state Senate, meaning 35 members, must convict Krasner to have him removed from office. While Republicans will lose some of their majority during the next session, they will still have a numeric advantage in the next session, so some Democrats are going to have to side with the GOP for removal.
The move reeks of politics, no matter how you slice it.
Krasner was twice elected DA in Philadelphia, both times by whopping margins: Nearly 40 points in 2021 and just a tick below 50 points in 2017.
Philadelphia unquestionably is struggling with violent crime. Last year it had the highest per capita homicide rate among the nation’s large cities. Something needs to be done.
Ahead of last week’s floor vote, Pennsylvania State Rep. Tim Bonner accused Krasner of putting himself “above the law,” saying his lax enforcement of laws could lead to “anarchy and violence.” According to CNHI Pennsylvania reporter Eric Scicchitano, Bonner accused Krasner of unilateral leniency on prosecuting crimes like prostitution, retail theft and marijuana possession, along with offering light plea bargains and supporting bail favorable to defendants.
“These are not political matters. These are matters of professional conduct that I think do need to be addressed,” Bonner, himself a former prosecutor, said.
Democrats argue the move “subverts” Krasner’s elections, while also noting sensible gun reforms that have been proposed — possible attempts to subvert some of the violent crime — have been brushed aside at every stop.
Even with limited time in session following the election, some important pieces of legislation were available to possibly push across the finish line.
A bipartisan bill to prevent the state’s parole board from releasing an inmate at the expiration of a minimum sentence if the inmate is convicted of a violent offense while incarcerated was vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf, but could have potentially been overridden.
House Bill 1178 would allow individual fire and EMS companies involved in a merger to continue to receive grant awards in perpetuity through Pennsylvania’s Fire and EMS Grant Program. It passed the House 202-0 in September but nothing has moved forward in the Senate.
These are just two bills that could make a difference to Pennsylvanians, who are left waiting for the brinkmanship to end.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.