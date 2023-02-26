Earlier this month, two Pennsylvania lawmakers proposed a bill that would allow 15-year-olds to become licensed drivers. A quick Google search shows a couple of neighboring states do too, which was a bit surprising.
As the parent to a 17-year-old driver — who may or may not have ended up in a cornfield the first day she drove — it feels like a terrible idea.
The lawmakers said part of their aim was to end “arbitrary age discrimination” because some of these 15-year-olds need to be able to drive to work. OK, but it feels like a lot of kids that age aren’t quite prepared for that responsibility just yet.
Pennsylvania lawmakers are apparently not alone in their push for seemingly arbitrary — dare I say dumb — laws or rules.
Last week in Florida, a lawmaker proposed Senate Bill 932, which would, among other things make it illegal for a dog to “extend its head or any other body part outside” of a moving vehicle, much to the clear disappointment of floppy eared and jowled hounds everywhere. That is part of a broader piece of safety legislation to keep pets safe in vehicles, including making animals ride in crates.
Almost always the lawmakers pitching these new laws are doing so in response to something they see as a problem or some incident that spurred them to action.
It’s why there are instructions on soap or signs to not climb something. Because someone did something they weren’t supposed to.
Those are both pieces of statewide legislation, but their federal counterparts are not immune.
One bill introduced in the United States Congress last week — H.R. 1095 — calls for the AR-15 to become designated as the “National Gun of America.”
When it hit the Twitter feed, I thought “No way. No way. This is a fake story.”
It wasn’t.
Alabama Rep. Barry Moore, in discussing his proposal, said “The anti-Second Amendment group won’t stop until they take away all your firearms. One rule to remember: any government that would take away one right would take away them all.” Moore got a co-sponsor last week in form of embattled New York Congressmen George Santos, who wore an AR-15 pin on his lapel in the House Chamber along with some other lawmakers.
You could realistically argue that AR-15-style rifles are already — unofficially — the national gun. Very few items in the United States are talked about as frequently as the assault rifle. It almost always pops up when hearing of another tragic mass shooting and the inevitable thoughts and prayers that hollowly follow.
Apparently, there are 20 million of them in the United States, a nation with more guns than people. The overwhelming majority of those gun owners are responsible, well-meaning, and take appropriate care of guns of all shapes and sizes.
They don’t need to hide behind a bastardized interpretation of the Second Amendment. They understand the responsibility that having a gun brings.
The United States doesn’t need a national gun. It needs to protect the responsible gun owners, who lawfully understand the rights codified in the Second Amendment and the weight that carries every time we put a weapon in our hands.
