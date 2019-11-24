Cyber snow days — which allows students to work from home on days when classes are canceled because of the weather — sound like a great idea. They will allow districts to avoid tacking days on to the end of the already crowded school calendar and use technology already available to many students to avoid any disruption.
The overarching question remains: Does the Valley have the connectivity to pull this off for all students.
Only two Valley schools — Milton and Southern Columbia — applied to the state for the Flexible Instruction Day Program. They were two of 79 districts across the state to be accepted. Officials at Milton cited the district’s laptop programs, preparing students to work in a modern workforce and the ability to end the school year close to the projected date as highlights of the program.
“Milton has digitally converted instruction and mapped curriculum to ensure that education continues in all situations. This was a natural fit for us,” said Dr. Brian Ulmer, the director of secondary education for Milton Area School District. “This will be used to make sure that weather and emergencies do not interrupt education. Not only will education continue on days when schools cannot be opened, we are preparing students for a global workforce.”
The broad implementation of the program did not happen, in part because school leaders sought in-person instruction over an individualized plan for students working alone.
“We believe face-to-face interaction between students and their teacher and students with each other makes for better instruction and discussion that cannot be replicated online,” Lewisburg Superintendent Steve Skalka said. “We are especially concerned about how days such as these would impact our special education and other students who receive supplemental services that would be even harder to replicate in an online setting.”
The other clear roadblock in the Valley is limited access to high-speed internet. While younger students may be able to work from paper sheets sent home in advance of storms, older students, many of whom have school-issued technology with them, may not have the required access at home. “There are many homes in our 159-square-mile rural district without cable,” Line Mountain Superintendent Dave Campbell said. “My home is one where we do not have cable service and WiFi can often be unreliable.”
Until that is resolved, we caution districts about the approach. Students learn in a variety of ways; some may thrive on their own while others could fall behind without the structure a classroom provides.
This can also serve as a boost to state and federal lawmakers about the importance of getting internetaccess to all geographic areas; it must become a national priority.
A student’s ability to learn, to succeed in a classroom, shouldn’t be based on their zip code.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.