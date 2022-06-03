Orwell’s “1984” was published in 1949, but as often before his fiction has again come true. His Ministry of Truth was invention, but this year marks America’s version of Minitrue. The purpose of the new Disinformation Governance Board created under the Department of Homeland Security is a bit confusing, but is the administration’s latest attempt to “review questions of privacy and civil liberty for online content,” and “mis-, dis-, and malinformation.”
Its unstated goal is likely aimed at curing us of any deviant information we may receive by ensuring we receive only acceptable truths — which it will define for us. No more will we have to investigate anything, as it will ensure any information that contradicts the party line and government will quickly be corrected.
President Biden gave the task to Alejandro Mayorkas, the man who lied to Congress about the most uncontrolled border of our lifetime and who, while publicly denying it was a crisis, was surreptitiously recorded admitting it was so immediately thereafter, not that his admission created any blowback.
The board has gotten ridicule from both sides of the political fence, from progressive and civil libertarian voices, and surprisingly even the Washington Post criticized both the board’s name and its purpose. A specialist at the non-partisan Freedom Forum, said it was “wrong and concerning” that a government agency with enforcement powers would be involved in decisions surrounding speech. Nina Jankowicz, who was appointed its boss, quit three weeks after she herself was found to have a history of spreading intentionally misleading information and encouraging censorship!
In the usual Washington fashion White House deputy Andrew Bates said Jankowicz was “smeared by bad-faith, right-wing actors (like the Washington Post) and was “subjected to unjustified and vile personal attacks and physical threats.” This is all good enough for a Wagnerian opera. Losing her should not be a problem, however, as they easily can find someone eminently qualified, and even if not suitable now they can always have them educated in totalitarian truth telling by the Chinese government.
Apparently a statement now will only be considered true if it aligns with the beliefs possessed by the people in charge, such as is done in Russia and China. It’s bad enough that a few major internet and media companies already have unfettered unofficial control over the news (with its general acceptance by the administration), but when truth is to be officially defined by a government agency, that is much more dangerous.
Everyone should be openly disdainful at these people in positions of power, though the true believers will applaud them. Soon even thinking unofficial ideas might be the forbidden Thoughtcrime punished in room 101 and reeducation camp. In California and several other states governments are attempting to make it a crime for doctors to do what they had always before been able to do, discuss options with patients as to different treatment strategies, this aimed at COVID. Whereas guidelines had never before been coercive, they are now demanding complete control over physicians with loss of license as a consequence of disobedience. Political hacks will determine medical choices. But perhaps we should be grateful knowing these remedies are brought to us by the same elite that always knows what’s best for our kind.
I do not question that our government is not rightly concerned with distorted news, but this is another in the constant wish of those in power anywhere to control what people hear.
Just as every agency, service, department, council, commission and committee have public relation spokespersons, deputy spokespersons, special deputy assistant spokespersons, etc., now Biden wants to add another expensive bureaucracy when we already have the CIA, DIA, DEA, NSA, The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (of DHS no less!), the Global Engagement Center (a $120 million state department program to counter foreign propaganda that threatens us) and who knows how many other similar secret bodies.
This “Disinformation Board” should be put in the Memory Hole.
Thomas A. Modesto lives in Danville.