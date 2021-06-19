I just saw in the newspaper that Shikellamy furloughed 63 support workers. I'm glad to see the school district has taxpayers in mind on their decision. However let's not stop there. They should consider outsourcing all school employees including superintendent, principal, assistant principals, etc. — now that would be huge savings there.
A lot of major decisions made by school boards should be put on a ballot at election time for the taxpayers in the district to vote on since we are paying the bills. Just like our government and state officials, school boards have way more control of our lives than was ever intended by our founding fathers. Where has our America gone?
Barry Starks,
New Columbia