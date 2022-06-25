We’re almost there. Well, halfway.
Valley residents — those who may not be afraid of heights — will have a special opportunity today to walk or bike across the soon-to-open northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project.
That part of the trip includes the centerpiece of the CSVT, the $156 million bridge spanning the Susquehanna. No vehicles will be permitted on the area open for public tours today, giving locals the chance for a leisurely stroll or ride.
Between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., PennDOT will open a section of the new roadway and river bridge for the public to get a close-up look at this unique project. If you want to take the trip — seven miles round trip if you do the full loop — you have to be on-site by 2 p.m. to wrap up your walk/bike ride by 3.
The entrance and exit for the Saturday event will be at the new interchange at Ridge Road in Point Township. Flaggers will be directing traffic and assisting with parking.
The plan is still to open most of the northern section some time next month to traffic, which would represent a monumental next step in a project that has been on the radar in this region for five decades or so.
It’s a fun, community-minded idea by PennDOT to offer this opportunity. We’ve all watched and heard the progress being made on both sides of the river since the groundbreaking on the northern section in 2016. Many have thought, boy it would be neat to get a chance to see what it is like from up there.
“Up there” is atop one of Pennsylvania’s biggest bridges. The span is nearly a mile long at 4,500 feet in length and rides 180 feet above the river below.
After today, you won’t be permitted back “up there” unless you are using the highway to jump from county to county, avoiding some of the traffic that has long been a staple along Route 147 into Northumberland.
When the road officially opens to traffic next month, it marks a big step forward but only one that is halfway home.
Work is underway on the southern section of the project, one that will weave its way through the rolling hills of Snyder and Union counties, eventually connecting to an existing portion of Routes 11/15 near the Susquehanna Valley Mall. That part is expected to be completed by 2027.
At that time, there will undoubtedly be another celebration, one six decades in the making by that point. Until then, put on your walking shoes for this one-day special event.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.