The race for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate being vacated by Pat Toomey will be decided in a little more than two months. Before voters head to the polls on Nov. 8, we will need to learn a lot more about the two candidates and their stances on critical issues.
Perhaps the most watched and critical senate race in the nation is in Pennsylvania, where Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is running against celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz. Toomey, a Republican is leaving, and the seat has been eyed for a long time as a tossup, one that could tile the power of the upper chamber in Washington.
The Real Clear Politics poll average has Fetterman up by more than seven points.
The race deserves attention. It also deserves candidates to run campaigns that represent the gravity of the situation.
Right now, it feels like Pennsylvanians aren’t getting that. They are getting two candidates and campaign staffs more concerned about scoring points on social media or through email blasts than getting the issues front and center for voters.
There are real issues to discuss. Abortion. Gun reform. The economy and inflation. The simmering division in America. Infrastructure. Border security.
There are another hundred you could throw on there.
Maybe we will get there, but right now we can’t get past crudite and trust funds and other things voters don’t care about.
The tertiary things, in some regard, matter. Fetterman’s health, like it or not, needs to matter. Can he physically do the job? Oz’s attempt to poach a Senate seat in a state where he has questionable residency is a legitimate concern. What do Pennsylvania and its residents mean to him?
This week, after Fetterman declined an invitation to debate in Pittsburgh, the Oz campaign seemingly mocked Fetterman’s health, bad optics for a doctor’s campaign.
“Doctor Oz promises not to intentionally hurt John’s feelings at any point. We will allow John to have all of his notes in front of him along with an earpiece so he can have the answers given to him by his staff, in real-time. At any point, John Fetterman can raise his hand and say ‘bathroom break!’,” a campaign alert noted in a disappointing and derogatory tone.
Here’s what we can all agree on: Getting these two together on a stage sooner rather than later to discuss the critical issues rather than the sideshow stuff they’ve been touting is imperative. It sounds like they both know it.
Fetterman said he looks “forward to having a productive discussion about how we can move forward and have a real conversation on this once Dr. Oz and his team are ready to take this seriously.”
“Democracy needs candidates who actually listen to the voters, answer their questions and are accountable to what they’ve said,” Oz said in a television appearance.
Those are good starting points. As soon as everyone gets beyond the petty, the better it will be for all Pennsylvanians.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.