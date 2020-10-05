Dear Senator Toomey,
Thank you for responding to my letter regarding a Supreme Court nomination before the November election. Not surprisingly, along with most of your Republican colleagues, you plan to proceed full speed ahead with a vote on Trump’s nomination. Four years ago, you opposed moving forward with Judge Merrick Garland’s nomination because power was “divided during a presidential election year.” You now feel that since power rests in the hands of a Republican president and a Republican Senate, it is reasonable to proceed with a Supreme Court confirmation because the “voters have had a chance to speak.” Mitch McConnell’s justification for denying Garland a hearing in 2016 was “The American people are perfectly capable of having their say on this issue, so let’s give them a voice. Let’s let the American people decide.”
Senator Toomey, to be perfectly clear, we are not in an “election year.”
We are currently in an election. People across the United States have started voting. Donald Trump was elected nearly 4 years ago. A lot has changed in our country since his election in 2016. Voters’ voices are not the same now. We are in the middle of a pandemic that has claimed more than 200,000 American lives and which Trump has handled atrociously. We have nationwide protests against systemic racism which Trump refuses to acknowledge. We have catastrophic wildfires and hurricanes aggravated by climate change which Trump denies.
Sen. Toomey, I believe the real reason you and your Republican colleagues blocked Obama’s nominee and will confirm Trump’s nominee is simply because you have the power to do so. If you are really concerned about precedent and the voice of the people, look no further than Abraham Lincoln. When Chief Justice Roger Taney died in October 1864, President Lincoln waited until after the November election to nominate Salmon Portland Chase as his replacement, even with a Republican-controlled Senate.
Sen. Toomey, it is time you stop acquiescing to this dangerous president and start doing what is right. You voted for Brett Kavanaugh who had credible accusations of sexual predation without the benefit of a thorough, unfettered FBI investigation. You acquitted Trump during his sham impeachment trial where witnesses and documents were not admissible. The American people are frankly fatigued by the lack of leadership in Washington, and the blatant disregard for the rule of law. And now we are frightened. Donald Trump has tarnished, undermined, or damaged the organizations and sacred institutions which have made us a strong and successful democracy: a free press, the Justice Department, executive oversight, national security agencies, the CDC, the United States Postal Service, and now free and fair elections.
If Donald Trump refuses to accept the results of the election if he loses in November, he has succeeded in becoming an autocrat and our democracy is lost. As a deeply concerned Pennsylvania citizen who loves this country, please put your party politics aside and do what you know is right for the United States of America.
David A. Lightman lives in Winfield.