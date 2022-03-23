If you have read the history of the early days of World War II, Hitler said he had to protect ethnic Germans in the Sudetenland of then Czechoslovakia. Eighty years later, Putin claims he has to protect ethnic Russians in Ukraine. In similar action to Hitler, he attempts a “blitzkrieg” on Ukraine.
Putin’s assault is not successful at this point.
The United States and European Union need to stand up and be committed to the economic crushing of Russia, even if we need to pay more money for gasoline.
Putin thinks we are weak and not willing to suffer inconvenience.
Prove him wrong. Crush Russia financially.
Joseph Brzostowski,
Milton