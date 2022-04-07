The 20 years I spent teaching Russian and Soviet history at Bucknell taught me that even with hope that the Russian invasion of the Ukraine will soon end, it will not. Ukraine may get an intermission, as it did between 2014 and 2022, but the Russian push to gobble up at least some of Ukraine will push forward.
It would seem that Putin is insane to make himself and Russia pariahs in the world by undertaking such a genocidal catastrophic disaster in a neighbor. However, Putin is driven by many forces to just such an undertaking.
The Russian Baltic Fleet is located in the Crimea (Sevastopol). Crimea is inhabited mostly by a Russian community, so Russia occupied Crimea and two other mainly Russian regions in 2014. The only current Russian access to the Crimea is via the Kerch Strait Bridge, completed in 2020. Russia needs the territory between the Donbas and Crimea to secure its access to its large Baltic Fleet. Mariupol is the largest city standing in its way.
WWWIII, as I recently wrote (Daily Item June 29, 2021) is on right now, it is between the forces of democracy and those of autocracy. The Ukraine has held free elections since 1991. Putin, the head of a repressive autocracy, doesn’t want the enemy on his doorstep.
The Security Question: The French in 1812 and Germans in 1941 invaded Russia coming mainly across the steppe, a large flat plain extending from Ukraine, southern Russia, and Kazakhstan. The British invaded the Crimea in 1853, which made the Black Sea fleet important to Russian defense.
That same steppe produces so much grain (1/3 exported each year), that it earned Ukraine the title “Breadbasket of Europe.” Ukraine is a prime source of European food and fuel.
Kiev was the first capital of Russia. It was established in the 10th century by the Norwegian Vikings as a convenient post for trading with the Greeks in Constantinople. So, historically, Ukraine was a territory of what eventually became Russia. This has not escaped Putin’s interest in reestablishing the old Russian empire.
Putin has long claimed that the biggest mistake of history was the dissolution of the Soviet Union and freeing its “republics.” The USSR was a sovietization of the Russian Empire, conquered by war after war after war. Putin wants to return to the Russian Empire with himself as emperor and the oligarchs surrounding him as “boyars” (Russian noblemen).”
Russia sits astride the border between Europe and Asia, usually considered to be the Ural Mountains in western Russia. Russia has never decided which continent it wanted to belong to. It enjoys being a bridge between the two because it allows Russia to influence if not dominate weaker European and Asian countries. The Ukraine, on the other hand, has grown to consider itself a European democracy. That means it must be an independent sovereignty.
Putin has put his trust in old fashioned WWII strategies. He sent hundreds of tanks into Ukraine. Hitler crossed Europe in a “Blitzkrieg,” a ‘lightning War,’ led by a host of fast-moving tanks. But today, tanks are slow-moving sitting ducks for Ukrainian antitank rifles.
Savage, genocidal WWII methods worked for Putin’s previous victories in Chechnya (population about 1 million), and Georgia (population about 5 million). Putin gained control of the entirety of these countries, so he initially tried to do the same in Ukraine.
But Putin never tried his old fashioned methods on a country with a population of 44 million and military forces numbering 200,000, plus an armed civilian population, supported by military material from many of the world’s nations. We all hope that the original intent of the Ukraine invasion is failing.
Losing his blitzkrieg, Putin now seems refocused on the southern territories of Ukraine that lead to the Crimea where its Baltic Fleet is stationed. Russia seems to have shifted its focus from Kyiv, the capital, and the NE territories to the SE provinces of Zaporizhia (capital Mariupol) and Kherson (capital Kherson). They offer land access to the Crimea. In my opinion, if they take these two provinces, it will be very difficult to remove Russians control of them.
Robert Beard is Professor Emeritus, Linguistics & Russian studies programs at Bucknell University.